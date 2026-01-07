Japan's Marubeni buys British sportswear brand Gola

LONDON, Jan ‌7 : Marubeni has purchased British sportswear brand Gola, the Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday, as it seeks to tap into growing global demand for retro training shoes and sneakers.

Marubeni unit Marubeni Consumer Platform US (MCPU) said it acquired Britain's Jacobson Group, a portfolio of footwear brands that, in addition to Gola, ‌includes Lotus, Ravel and Frank Wright, along ‌with licensed brands Dunlop and Lonsdale.

Under the agreement, Jacobson Group will be integrated into MCPU's lifestyle platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Jacobson Group advances the platform architecture we've been building and comes at a particularly exciting time, fueled by ‍Gola's rapidly expanding market resonance," MCPU President Shana Randhava said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A BRAND WITH LONG HISTORY AND CELEBRITY FANS

The Gola brand was established in 1905. Its trainers and soccer shoes became popular in the 1960s and 1970s ​and were worn by stars ‌of Liverpool Football Club and England's 1966 World Cup-winning manager Alf Ramsey.

But more recently, it has struggled to compete ​with the likes of Nike and Adidas.

It was bought in 1996 by ⁠Jacobson Group, which revived the brand, ‌attracting celebrity fans, including singers Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher and ​Robbie Williams as well as actor Jude Law.

Jacobson Group recorded turnover of 36.4 million pounds ($49 million) in 2024, driven ‍by Gola sales in Europe and the United States, according to a ⁠corporate filing. It forecast 40 per cent revenue growth in 2025.

Jacobson Group's sale to ​Marubeni will see Harvey ‌Jacobson, the group's founder and executive chairman, retire.