Japan's Marubeni reports 28% rise in six-month profit

TOKYO :Japanese trading house Marubeni reported a 28 per cent rise in its first-half net profit to 305.5 billion yen ($2 billion) on Tuesday, helped by stronger performance in its financial, real estate and food businesses.

The company, in which Berkshire Hathaway owns a stake, kept its annual net profit forecast unchanged at 510 billion yen, including a 30 billion yen cushion for contingencies.

Marubeni plans total asset divestment of 250 billion yen this fiscal year, including in its natural resources segment, more than double the already achieved 96.2 billion yen of divestment so far.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)