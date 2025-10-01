Logo
Japan's Mitsubishi Materials forecasts flat second-half copper output y/y
A monitor showing the logo of Mitsubishi Materials Corp is seen in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

01 Oct 2025 10:26AM
TOKYO :Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp plans to produce 184,206 metric tons of refined copper in the second half of the 2025/26 financial year, the company said on Wednesday, nearly flat from the same period a year earlier.

The country's second-half period falls between October and March.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the first half of the current financial year and actual production in the second half of the 2024/25 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper and lead in metric tons):

H2 FY25/26 H1 FY25/26 H2 FY24/25

Copper 184,206 213,540 183,858

Lead 13,998 14,070 13,824

Source: Reuters
