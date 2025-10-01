Japan's Mitsubishi Materials forecasts flat second-half copper output y/y

TOKYO :Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp plans to produce 184,206 metric tons of refined copper in the second half of the 2025/26 financial year, the company said on Wednesday, nearly flat from the same period a year earlier.

The country's second-half period falls between October and March.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the first half of the current financial year and actual production in the second half of the 2024/25 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper and lead in metric tons):

H2 FY25/26 H1 FY25/26 H2 FY24/25

Copper 184,206 213,540 183,858

Lead 13,998 14,070 13,824