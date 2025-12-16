Logo
Logo

Business

Japan's MUFG appoints Junichi Hanzawa as new president
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan's MUFG appoints Junichi Hanzawa as new president

Japan's MUFG appoints Junichi Hanzawa as new president

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

16 Dec 2025 03:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, Dec 16 : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest bank, has appointed Junichi Hanzawa as its new president, succeeding Hironori Kamezawa, who will become chairman, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hanzawa is currently president of the group's commercial banking arm, MUFG Bank, and has spent much of his career in its corporate planning division. He will be succeeded by Masakazu Osawa, the chief executive of Japanese corporate and investment banking.

Hiroyuki Seki will become the new president of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings.

The changes will take effect on April 1, 2026, according to the statement.

Seki is MUFG's markets chief, responsible for its bond holdings strategy, and is influential in Japanese bond markets as the group holds the largest Japanese government bond portfolio among major banks.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement