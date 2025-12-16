Japan's MUFG appoints Junichi Hanzawa as new president

TOKYO, Dec 16 : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest bank, has appointed Junichi Hanzawa as its new president, succeeding Hironori Kamezawa, who will become chairman, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hanzawa is currently president of the group's commercial banking arm, MUFG Bank, and has spent much of his career in its corporate planning division. He will be succeeded by Masakazu Osawa, the chief executive of Japanese corporate and investment banking.

Hiroyuki Seki will become the new president of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings.

The changes will take effect on April 1, 2026, according to the statement.

Seki is MUFG's markets chief, responsible for its bond holdings strategy, and is influential in Japanese bond markets as the group holds the largest Japanese government bond portfolio among major banks.