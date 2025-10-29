Japan's NEC to acquire CSG Systems for $2.89 billion

TOKYO :Japanese technology group NEC will pay about $2.89 billion to acquire U.S.-based telecoms and broadband software company CSG Systems, it said on Wednesday.

The acquisition, expected to close in 2026, will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and external debt, NEC said.

It added that the new acquisition would complement the business of an existing U.S. software subsidiary, Netcracker, allowing them to promote mutual sales.

In January Reuters reported that NEC was weighing an offer for CSG.