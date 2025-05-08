Logo
Japan's Nidec gives up hostile takeover of Makino Milling Machine
FILE PHOTO: Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

08 May 2025 04:58PM
TOKYO :Japan's Nidec Corp said on Thursday it was withdrawing its bid for Makino Milling Machine, giving up on its unsolicited takeover plan after Makino threatened to mount a "poison pill" takeover defence.

Nidec said in a statement its board decided to withdraw the April 4 tender offer effective Friday.

"Maintaining the tender offer would be significantly economically unreasonable" if Makino Milling's defence tactic was employed, it said.

Nidec's offer, at 11,000 yen per share, valued Makino Milling at 257 billion yen ($1.78 billion). Makino Milling's shares ended down 0.36 per cent on Thursday at 11,090 yen.

($1 = 144.5700 yen)

Source: Reuters
