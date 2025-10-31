Japan's Nikkei climbs to record high on tech rally, posts best month in 3 decades

TOKYO :Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to an all-time high on Friday, posting its biggest monthly gain in three decades, as tech stocks rallied following strong sales forecasts from Amazon and Apple.

A weaker yen also boosted heavyweight exporters, following its slide to a record low against the euro and the lowest level since February versus the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of Japan governor kept a cautious tone in holding interest rates steady.

The Nikkei closed up 2.1 per cent at the session high of 52,411.34, a record peak that took the index's gains for October to 16.6 per cent - the biggest since January of 1994.

The broader Topix rose as much as 1.4 per cent to reach an all-time peak of 3,348.06, before ending the day with a 0.9 per cent gain at a record closing high of 3,331.83.

On Thursday, Amazon reported its cloud revenue rose at the fastest clip in nearly three years, helping the company to forecast quarterly sales above estimates.

Meanwhile, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook gave forecasts for holiday-quarter iPhone sales and overall revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Japan's chip-sector shares were among the biggest gainers. Socionext soared nearly 17 per cent, while Advantest climbed 3.9 per cent, making it the Nikkei's largest gainer in terms of index points due to its heavy weighting.

Artificial intelligence data centre-related shares also gained, with Hitachi jumping 7.2 per cent.

Tech stocks have been at the centre of the Nikkei's relentless rally in recent months, joining a global equity resurgence fuelled by sky-high expectations for AI.

Japan has had the additional tailwind this month from hopes for aggressive fiscal stimulus under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

One of her focus areas is AI innovation, meaning Japanese tech shares will benefit from both global and domestic momentum, according to MUFG Asset Management.

Topping the 52,000 level for the Nikkei "is just a step on the way higher," said MUFG Asset Management Chief Market Economist Naoya Oshikubo.

"We have more room, like another 10 per cent rise from here towards April," he said. "This is not a bubble."