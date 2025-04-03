Logo
Japan's Nikkei tumbles more than 4% on Trump's tariffs
FILE PHOTO: People take pictures of a monitor displaying Topix share average and Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, July 4, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

03 Apr 2025 08:37AM
TOKYO : Japan's Nikkei share average slumped more than 4 per cent on Thursday, plunging to an eight-month low, after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a broad set of reciprocal tariffs, including a 24 per cent levy on Japanese goods.

The Nikkei slumped as much as 4.6 per cent in early trading, dropping to 34,102.00 for the first time since August 7.

The broader Topix lost as much as 4.3 per cent.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 217 were in the red, while just eight showed gains as of 0020 GMT, 20 minutes into the trading day.

Banks were the worst performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groupings, sliding 6 per cent, as a sharp decline in bond yields at home and abroad darkened the outlook for income from lending and investing.

The bourse's automaker sub-index dropped 3.3 per cent, with additional tariffs on car exports to the U.S. set to go into effect later on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
