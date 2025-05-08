Logo
Japan's Nippon Telegraph plans to buy remaining stake in NTT Data for $20.9 billion, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

08 May 2025 01:30AM (Updated: 08 May 2025 01:40AM)
Japan's telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone is considering to make a tender offer of up to 3 trillion yen ($20.92 billion) to buy the remaining shares it does not already own in NTT Data, the Nikkei reported late on Wednesday without naming the source.

Nippon Telegraph (NTT), one of the country's largest listed firms, currently owns around 57.7 per cent of NTT Data, according to LSEG data.

The tender offer, which is expected to be announced as early as Thursday, would see NTT buying out the remaining shares in NTT Data at a premium of 30 per cent to 40 per cent, Nikkei said in its report.

NTT Data is a provider of IT services and enjoys a strong presence in the public as well as the financial sector.

Following the deal, NTT Data will be delisted from the Tokyo stock exchange, Nikkei added in its report.

($1 = 143.3800 yen)

Source: Reuters
