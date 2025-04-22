Logo
Business

Japan's Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 billion
FILE PHOTO: A Nomura logo is pictured at their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Macquarie Group logo at their headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
22 Apr 2025 05:34AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2025 05:41AM)
Japan's Nomura will acquire Macquarie's U.S. and European public asset management business for A$2.8 billion ($1.80 billion) in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

The acquisition gives Nomura immediate scale across Western markets through Macquarie Asset Management's (MAM) equities, fixed income, and multi-asset investment capabilities, along with established client relationships in key financial centers.

Japan's second-largest brokerage and investment bank will absorb all relevant assets, investment teams, offices and operating platforms to maintain business continuity for clients.

The Australian financial conglomerate will retain its public investments business in its home market, where it plans to continue operating and investing in a full-service asset management business spanning both public and private markets.

The companies plan to collaborate on investment products and distribution while Macquarie pivots toward expanding its alternative investments business, which caters to institutional investors, insurance companies and wealth management clients.

($1 = 1.5596 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
