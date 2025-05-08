Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's NTT plans to buy remaining NTT Data shares for up to $20.9 billion, Nikkei reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan's NTT plans to buy remaining NTT Data shares for up to $20.9 billion, Nikkei reports

Japan's NTT plans to buy remaining NTT Data shares for up to $20.9 billion, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

08 May 2025 01:30AM (Updated: 08 May 2025 06:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp plans to make a tender offer worth up to 3 trillion yen ($20.92 billion) to buy the remaining shares in NTT Data, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

NTT, the country's largest telco, owns 57.7 per cent of NTT Data, which provides information technology services and had a market capitalisation of $29.5 billion at Wednesday's close.

Under the tender offer, which could be announced as soon as Thursday, NTT would buy out the remaining shares in NTT Data at a premium of 30 per cent to 40 per cent, Nikkei reported.

Management buyouts and corporate acquisitions in Japan have surged in recent years. The deal would mark the end of a prominent parent-child listing, a structure that remains common in Japan.

NTT, a former state monopoly which is still part-owned by the government, took mobile carrier NTT Docomo private in a 4 trillion-yen deal in 2020.

Last month, media reported that Toyota Motor's chairman, Akio Toyoda, has proposed acquiring supplier Toyota Industries in a deal that could be worth some 6 trillion yen.

($1 = 143.3800 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement