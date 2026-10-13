Japan's Omron to buy US industrial PC firm Onlogic for $675 million in physical AI push

TOKYO, Oct 13 : Japanese manufacturer Omron will buy US industrial PC firm Onlogic and its parent company, Interlogic, for $675 million, the company said on Tuesday.

The acquisition is intended to develop Omron's physical artificial intelligence services within its industrial automation business, the company said in a news release.

• Onlogic is a developer, manufacturer and seller of industrial PCs, with which Omron hopes to combine its high-precision control technology to develop physical AI platforms and expand its customer base in the US.

• Onlogic's parent, Interlogic, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Omron. Onlogic will continue to operate as an independent business, retaining its brand and current management team, the release said.

• In May, US-based subsidiary Omron Robotics signed a collaboration agreement with Italian automation company Comau to develop automation services in industrial manufacturing.

• Omron's shares were roughly flat in morning trading in Tokyo, compared with a drop of around 2.2 per cent for the benchmark Nikkei 225.