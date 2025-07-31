Logo
Japan's TEPCO posts $5.8 billion in Q1 loss on Fukushima plant decommissioning
Japan's TEPCO posts $5.8 billion in Q1 loss on Fukushima plant decommissioning

Japan's TEPCO posts $5.8 billion in Q1 loss on Fukushima plant decommissioning

Visitors gather in front of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) booth at the Energy Market Liberalisation Expo in Tokyo, Japan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

31 Jul 2025 04:15PM
TOKYO :Tokyo Electric Power Co on Thursday posted 857.7 billion yen ($5.75 billion) loss for the three months ended on June 30, reflecting costs related to the decommissioning process at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

In the same period a year ago, TEPCO posted a net profit of 79.2 billion yen.

TEPCO has been conducting trial removal of nuclear fuel debris after a powerful tsunami destroyed the plant in 2011 and has been also paying out compensations.

As part of the decommissioning process, the company has been also releasing treated radioactive water to the ocean.

($1 = 149.2500 yen)

Source: Reuters
