Logo
Logo

Business

Japan's top banks to jointly issue stablecoin, Nikkei says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan's top banks to jointly issue stablecoin, Nikkei says

Japan's top banks to jointly issue stablecoin, Nikkei says

A man looks at a screen showing the Nikkei share average inside a financial building in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

17 Oct 2025 05:39PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2025 05:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's three largest banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, will jointly issue "stablecoins", digital currencies pegged to the value of real-world currencies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The banks will build a structure for their corporate clients to allow for stablecoins to be transferred between them along uniform standards, initially issuing a yen-pegged coin and potentially a dollar-pegged coin in the future, the Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement