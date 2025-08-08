Japan's Topix tops 3,000 for first time on tariff clarity; SoftBank soars

TOKYO :Japan's Topix index climbed above the key psychological mark of 3,000 points for the first time on Friday, underpinned by clarity over U.S. tariffs and a streak of strong earnings reports.

Automakers rallied, with Toyota climbing more than 3 per cent.

SoftBank Group rose nearly 11 per cent after the technology investor reported a swing back to profit in the first quarter.

"We are at just past the peak of the earnings season, and the strong results so far are a big factor contributing to overall gains for Japanese stocks," said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

The U.S. government on Thursday promised to amend a presidential executive order to remove overlapping tariffs on Japanese goods, Tokyo's trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said.

U.S. officials will lower auto tariffs to 15 per cent from 27.5 per cent, in line with the agreement on trade reached by the two countries last month.

The broad Topix was up 1.6 per cent, as of 0200 GMT, to touch a record peak of 3,035.24.

The more tech-focused Nikkei share average rose 2.1 per cent to 41,924.41, its highest point since July 25.

SoftBank led gains on the Nikkei, contributing about 271 points to the index's 783-point rally.

Shares of Sony Group gained more than 4 per cent, adding to its earnings-fuelled 4.1 per cent advance from Thursday.

Among automakers, those most reliant on the U.S. market led the gains, with Mazda jumping 4.1 per cent and Subaru rising 3.6 per cent.