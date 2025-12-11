JD.com's Jingdong Industrials opens down 7.8% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 11 : Shares of Jingdong Industrials Inc, a unit of Chinese online retailer JD.com, opened down 7.8 per cent in their Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, after the company raised HK$2.98 billion ($383.08 million) in a listing.

Shares of the industrial supply chain technology and services provider opened at HK$13 each, compared to the offer price of HK$14.10. That lagged a 0.7 per cent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The stock price rose slightly in the morning session but was still trading below the IPO price at 0220 GMT.

The long-awaited IPO comes as U.S. market volatility has weighed on Hong Kong listings, with investor caution rising after a blockbuster year that crowned the city as the world's top listing venue by deal volume.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is up 28 per cent this year, outperforming U.S. benchmarks, though it has fallen by about 4 per cent so far in the fourth quarter, LSEG data showed.

The IPO of Jingdong Industrials, also known as JDi, fell short of its initial target of $500 million, sources have said. Its valuation in the offering - about $5 billion based on Reuters calculations - was lower than its $6.7 billion valuation in a 2023 pre-IPO funding round.

JDi said it planned to use about 35 per cent of the IPO's proceeds to enhance its supply chain over the next two to three years. Another 25 per cent of the funds will be spent on expanding the JDi business across different locations.

Bank of America, UBS, Haitong International and Goldman Sachs were sponsors of JDi's IPO.

The institutional tranche of the offering was significantly oversubscribed with commitments from global long-only funds and fundamental investors, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

($1 = 7.7791 Hong Kong dollars)