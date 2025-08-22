JPMorgan agrees to pay Malaysia $330 million to settle 1MDB issues 

KUALA LUMPUR :JPMorgan Chase will pay the Malaysian government $330 million as part of a settlement to resolve all matters related to its role in the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, both parties said on Friday.

Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad in a globe-spanning scheme between 2009 and 2014.

In 2021, 1MDB sued a unit of JP Morgan, along with those of Deutsche Bank and Coutts & Co, to recover alleged losses from the fund, citing alleged "negligence, breach of contract, conspiracy to defraud/injure, and/or dishonest assistance" on the part of the firms.

It had sought $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd, court documents had shown.

On Friday, JPMorgan and Malaysia in a joint statement said the company would contribute the settlement payment to the government's 1MDB Assets Recovery Trust Account.

"The settlement agreement resolves all existing and potential claims and binds both parties from any future claims or litigations related to 1MDB," it said.

Each party will also withdraw all pending appeals connected with the lawsuit previously filed by 1MDB against the JPMorgan unit at the Malaysian High Court, they said.