Business

Julius Baer, Siam Commerical JV appoints Adrian Mazenauer as CEO
Business

Julius Baer, Siam Commerical JV appoints Adrian Mazenauer as CEO

Julius Baer, Siam Commerical JV appoints Adrian Mazenauer as CEO

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on Swiss private bank Julius Baer building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 21, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

04 Feb 2025 11:53AM
SCB Julius Baer on Tuesday said it has appointed Adrian Mazenauer, currently the head of its wealth management business in Thailand, as its CEO.

Mazenauer, who is also the company's deputy CEO, will be heading the joint venture backed by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer and Thailand's Siam Commerical Bank.

The news come shortly after Julius Baer announced plans to cut 400 jobs and shrink the executive board to five from 15, after posting worse than expected 2024 pretax profit.

"His extensive expertise, deep understanding of the local wealth management landscape, and dedication to excellence make him the ideal leader to guide SCB Julius Baer into its next chapter," Siam Commercial Bank CEO and Chairman Kris Chantanotoke said.

Source: Reuters

