Keysight to divest Spirent units to VIAVI as part of US consent agreement

Electronic equipment maker Keysight Technologies on Tuesday said it will divest Spirent Communications' high-speed ethernet and other business lines to VIAVI Solutions as part of a consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Monday, the DOJ required Keysight to divest three of Spirent's businesses, including high-speed ethernet, network security, and channel emulation business lines, to address antitrust concerns tied its acquisition of the British telecommunications firm for a purchase originally valued at $1.5 billion.