Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Keysight to divest Spirent units to VIAVI as part of US consent agreement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Keysight to divest Spirent units to VIAVI as part of US consent agreement

03 Jun 2025 02:53PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2025 02:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electronic equipment maker Keysight Technologies on Tuesday said it will divest Spirent Communications' high-speed ethernet and other business lines to VIAVI Solutions as part of a consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Monday, the DOJ required Keysight to divest three of Spirent's businesses, including high-speed ethernet, network security, and channel emulation business lines, to address antitrust concerns tied its acquisition of the British telecommunications firm for a purchase originally valued at $1.5 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement