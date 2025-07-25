Logo
Kia Corp takes $570 million hit from US tariffs in second quarter
FILE PHOTO: A car carrier transporting vehicles made by Kia Motors, which is part of South Korea's biggest automaker company Hyundai Motor, travels past blossoming cherry trees near Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/ File Photo

25 Jul 2025 01:18PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2025 01:25PM)
SEOUL :South Korea's Kia Corp said on Friday that it suffered a hit of 786 billion won ($570 million) from U.S. tariffs in the April to June period.

Kia, the world’s No.3 automaker together with affiliate Hyundai Motor, said its operating profit slumped 24 per cent to 2.76 trillion won in the second quarter, from a year earlier.

Kia increased U.S. sales by 5 per cent as consumers brought forward car purchases due to concerns that U.S. tariffs would lead to higher vehicle prices. It also had solid sales of its new Carnival hybrid sport utility vehicles in the second quarter.

Kia shares were down 1.7 per cent.

($1 = 1,378.0800 won)

