KKR is lead bidder for Nissan $610 million headquarters sale, source says
FILE PHOTO: Nissan logo is seen atop of a building at Nissan Motor's Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

21 Aug 2025 04:41PM
TOKYO :KKR is the leading candidate to buy the Yokohama headquarters of automaker Nissan Motor and has offered around 90 billion yen ($609.80 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

KJR Management, a real estate unit owned by KKR, submitted the highest bid but negotiations are ongoing, said the person, who declined to be named because the matter is not public.

A 10-year lease-back of the building is a condition of the sale, the source said.

KKR and Nissan declined to comment.

Details of the bidding were first reported by Bloomberg.

($1 = 147.5900 yen)

Source: Reuters
