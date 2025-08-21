KKR is lead bidder for Nissan $610 million headquarters sale, source says

TOKYO :KKR is the leading candidate to buy the Yokohama headquarters of automaker Nissan Motor and has offered around 90 billion yen ($609.80 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
KJR Management, a real estate unit owned by KKR, submitted the highest bid but negotiations are ongoing, said the person, who declined to be named because the matter is not public.
A 10-year lease-back of the building is a condition of the sale, the source said.
KKR and Nissan declined to comment.
Details of the bidding were first reported by Bloomberg.
($1 = 147.5900 yen)