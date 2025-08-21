KKR is lead bidder for Nissan $610 million headquarters sale, source says

TOKYO :KKR is the leading candidate to buy the Yokohama headquarters of automaker Nissan Motor and has offered around 90 billion yen ($609.80 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

KJR Management, a real estate unit owned by KKR, submitted the highest bid but negotiations are ongoing, said the person, who declined to be named because the matter is not public.

A 10-year lease-back of the building is a condition of the sale, the source said.

KKR and Nissan declined to comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Details of the bidding were first reported by Bloomberg.

($1 = 147.5900 yen)