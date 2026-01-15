Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

KKR secures $2.5 billion for second Asia private credit fund
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

KKR secures $2.5 billion for second Asia private credit fund

KKR secures $2.5 billion for second Asia private credit fund

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

15 Jan 2026 10:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 15 : Global investment firm KKR said on Thursday that it has completed a $2.5 billion fundraising for its second credit fund focused on privately originated performing credit investments in the Asia-Pacific region.

The fund follows KKR's inaugural Asia Pacific–dedicated private credit vehicle, which closed at $1.1 billion in 2022.

Private equity activity has gathered pace in Asia as warming capital markets allow exits via initial public offerings, while assets in markets such as Japan and India have become more attractive to investors.

Funds secured include $1.8 billion in KKR's Asia Credit Opportunities Fund II and $700 million raised from separately managed accounts focused on the same types of investment opportunities, making it the largest pan-regional fund aimed at performing credit, KKR said.

In November, Reuters reported that New York-headquartered KKR is seeking $15 billion of investments in its fifth Asian private equity fund, in what would be among the region's biggest such fundraising.

In its statement on Thursday, KKR added that it has closed more than 60 investments in the Asia-Pacific region through its Asia Credit strategy since 2019, representing about $8.3 billion of capital invested by the firm and a total transaction value of $27.5 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement