Klarna prices US IPO at $40 per share, valuing it at $15.1 billion, source says
Klarna logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Sep 2025 07:20AM
Swedish fintech Klarna and some of its shareholders priced its U.S. IPO at $40 per share, valuing the company at $15.1 billion, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

