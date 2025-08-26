Klarna to seek valuation of up to $14 billion in IPO next month, sources say

STOCKHOLM :Swedish fintech Klarna will restart its plan to go public in the United States next month with a valuation of between $13 billion and $14 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The company paused its IPO plans in April after U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs rattled global markets. It had also looked at going public in 2021 but decided not to proceed.

The shares sold in the offering could be priced at between $34 and $36 as early as this week, the sources said.

That would be a sharp drop from the valuation of close to $50 billion Klarna was aiming for in 2021 and the more than $15 billion earlier this year.

One of the sources said Klarna is looking to raise close to $1 billion from the IPO.

Klarna declined to comment.