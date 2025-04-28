Korea Development Bank to sell shares in Hanwha Ocean, paper reports

SEOUL :South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank plans to sell its shares in Hanwha Ocean, Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Monday.

KDB plans to split its 19.5 per cent shares in the shipbuilder into multiple block sales, after a bookbuilding from Monday, the newspaper reported, without citing clear sources.

KDB was unavailable for comment after business hours.

KDB is the second-largest shareholder in Hanwha Ocean, after Hanwha Aerospace, which owns a 30.4 per cent stake, according to LSEG data.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The shipbuilder, previously Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering whose largest shareholder was KDB, was acquired by Hanwha Group in a takeover deal in 2022.

Hanwha Ocean shares have risen 139 per cent so far this year to their highest levels since July 2015 amid growing hopes for cooperation with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump, since his election victory last November, has sought cooperation with South Korean shipbuilders, such as Hanwha Ocean, which acquired a shipyard in Philadelphia last year.