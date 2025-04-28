Logo
Business

Korea Development Bank to sell shares in Hanwha Ocean, paper reports
Business

Korea Development Bank to sell shares in Hanwha Ocean, paper reports

Korea Development Bank to sell shares in Hanwha Ocean, paper reports

FILE PHOTO: A model Hanwha Ocean submarine is displayed during the 2023 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Ju-min Park/File Photo

28 Apr 2025 07:40PM
SEOUL :South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank plans to sell its shares in Hanwha Ocean, Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Monday. 

KDB plans to split its 19.5 per cent shares in the shipbuilder into multiple block sales, after a bookbuilding from Monday, the newspaper reported, without citing clear sources.

KDB was unavailable for comment after business hours. 

KDB is the second-largest shareholder in Hanwha Ocean, after Hanwha Aerospace, which owns a 30.4 per cent stake, according to LSEG data.

The shipbuilder, previously Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering whose largest shareholder was KDB, was acquired by Hanwha Group in a takeover deal in 2022. 

Hanwha Ocean shares have risen 139 per cent so far this year to their highest levels since July 2015 amid growing hopes for cooperation with the United States. 

U.S. President Donald Trump, since his election victory last November, has sought cooperation with South Korean shipbuilders, such as Hanwha Ocean, which acquired a shipyard in Philadelphia last year. 

Source: Reuters
