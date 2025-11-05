KPN to invest 5 billion euros at home by 2030, increase dividends

Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Wednesday it planned to invest more than 5 billion euros ($5.83 billion) in its home country through 2030, focusing on fibre optic networks, 5G, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The company also said it would increase dividend payments to shareholders from 2026, distribution 80 per cent of free cash flow as dividends.

It set dividends at 0.20 euro per share in 2026 and 0.25 euro per share in 2027.

KPN delayed a cost-cutting target, saying it now expects to save 100 million euros in annual operating costs by 2030 rather than 2025.

The company said investment spending would fall below 1 billion euros in 2027 before stabilizing.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)