Kraft Heinz splits itself in bid to revive growth

Kraft Heinz will split into two listed companies, one focused on groceries and the other on sauces and spreads, the US packaged foods maker said on Tuesday (Sep 2), seeking to jump-start growth after years of sluggish sales.

The move dismantles the decade-old merger between H.J. Heinz Co and Kraft Foods Group, which was backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, that created a US$45 billion packaged food giant.

Tuesday's announcement is also the latest in a series of corporate break-ups as price-conscious shoppers shifting to cheaper alternatives such as private-labels force companies to pursue focused strategies.

Kraft Heinz's decision creates one firm focused on sauces and spreads such as Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese, which had sales of about US$15.4 billion in 2024, while the other would consist of processed foods and ready meal brands including Oscar Mayer and Lunchables that had about US$10.4 billion in annual sales.