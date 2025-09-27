Logo
Kraken in talks to raise funds at $20 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports
Kraken cryptocurrency exchange logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Sep 2025 03:52AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2025 04:00AM)
Crypto exchange Kraken is in advanced talks to secure fresh funding that could value the company at about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The funding would include a commitment of $200 million to $300 million from a strategic investor, the report said, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

The deal, which is subject to market conditions, would follow the company's $500 million fundraising round at a $15 billion valuation earlier this year, the report added.

Investor interest in cryptocurrency firms has been rising as the asset class benefits from clearer regulations and broader institutional adoption.

A spokesperson for Kraken declined to comment on the report.

Source: Reuters
