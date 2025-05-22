Logo
Kraken to allow trading in Apple, Tesla and Nvidia shares as digital tokens, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: Kraken cryptocurrency exchange logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 May 2025 10:05PM (Updated: 22 May 2025 10:13PM)
Crypto exchange Kraken plans to launch tokenized versions of more than 50 stocks and exchange-traded funds, including shares of Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The move will allow non-U.S. customers to trade shares of these and other high-profile companies in the form of tokens, the report said, citing a company statement.

Tokenization refers to the process of issuing digital representations of publicly-traded securities.

Instead of holding the securities directly, investors hold tokens that represents ownership of the securities.

The tokenized versions of the stocks would trade 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on Kraken, the report added.

Kraken did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
