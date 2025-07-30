Kraken seeks $500 million funding at $15 billion valuation, The Information reports

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is set to raise $500 million in funding at a $15 billion valuation, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Kraken declined to comment on the report.

Cryptocurrency-focused companies have been attracting increased investor interest as the digital asset class benefits from regulatory clarity and growing institutional adoption.

This trend has also prompted several crypto firms, including custody startup BitGo and asset manager Grayscale, to pursue U.S. listings.

Kraken has been actively investing capital to expand into various asset classes and grow its user base.

In March, Kraken said it would acquire futures trading platform NinjaTrader in a $1.5 billion deal.