BARCELONA, Nov 23 : Personal data has been extracted from one of LaLiga's digital platforms in a cyber attack, the Spanish soccer league said on in a statement Monday.

The extent of the leak, which occurred between November 14 and 16, is yet to be determined but LaLiga said personal data from a fan platform and data from clubs had been affected.

The Spanish Agency for the Protection of Data has been alerted to the breach and it has been reported to the National Police's Central Unit of Cyber-Delinquency.

LaLiga became aware of the attack on November 16, at which point it took measures necessary to contain the breach.

The organisation's security team are analysing activity on the platform to understand what data was affected and have increased supervision of digital services to prevent further attacks.