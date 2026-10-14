Lawmakers ask FAA to pause use of new AI tool in DC-area flight management

Oct 13 : More than two dozen lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the use of a new AI tool in the Washington area to assist air traffic controllers, citing safety concerns.

The lawmakers including Democratic Representatives April Delaney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Don Beyer, said in a letter they were concerned with the FAA pilot project "as we have not seen any safety evaluation and testing reports, nor have we been made aware of any efforts to train aviation safety personnel on how best to use the tool."