Logo
Logo

Business

Leonardo board meets as European satellite merger takes shape
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Leonardo board meets as European satellite merger takes shape

Leonardo board meets as European satellite merger takes shape

Leonardo logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Oct 2025 08:43PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2025 08:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME/PARIS :The board of Italy's Leonardo gathered for a crucial meeting on Tuesday to review a tentative deal to forge a new European satellite manufacturer with its existing partner Thales and rival Airbus, people familiar with the matter said.

Barring a late setback, the three companies could announce as early as this week that they have reached broad alignment on plans to pool their loss-making activities into a new venture to fend off competitors led by Elon Musk, two of the people said.

However, after more than a year of tricky talks over the balance of power, valuations, anti-trust issues and most recently a political crisis in France, there is no guarantee of a sign-off and the timing remains unconfirmed, they warned.

None of the companies agreed to comment.

Reuters reported on Monday that the three companies had agreed the framework of a deal, subject to board and regulatory approvals, with further detailed steps to be implemented later.

Once seen as pioneers of commercial space, Europe's top satellite firms - Airbus and a pair of ventures controlled by Leonardo and France's Thales - have been dwarfed by tech rivals led by Musk's SpaceX and a deeper shift in the market towards cheap satellites in low Earth orbit.

The talks mark the latest attempt to tie together fragmented European assets and draw inspiration from a decision by France, Italy and Britain to set up the missile maker MBDA in 2001.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement