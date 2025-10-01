Logo
LG Chem to sell $1.4 billion worth of shares in LG Energy Solution
The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

01 Oct 2025 02:53PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2025 03:11PM)
SEOUL :South Korea's LG Chem said on Wednesday it plans to sell 2 trillion Korean won ($1.43 billion) worth of shares in its battery unit LG Energy Solution to help improve finances and boost its corporate value.

LG Chem will sign a price return swap with investors for the stake sale, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The proceeds from the sale will be spent on reducing loans used for new businesses like battery materials and biotech, it said.

The stake sale will lower LG Chem's share in LG Energy by 2.5 per cent to 79.4 per cent, according to the company.

($1=1,402.5000 won)

Source: Reuters
