LG Electronics considers raising some product prices due to tariffs

SEOUL :LG Electronics said on Thursday it is considering price increases for some products in response to U.S. tariffs and is also reviewing its options for shifting production of home appliances to the United States.

"We are optimizing our production locations and also considering price hikes through discussions with our distribution channels as a potential response," LG Electronics' senior vice president Kim I-kueon said in a post-earnings conference call.

Kim said LG was considering moving manufacturing of home appliances, including washers and dryers, to its Tennessee factory.

Kim said the Tennessee plant's output could cover nearly one-fifth of its total home appliance sales in the U.S. market.