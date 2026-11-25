BENGALURU, Nov 25 : LG Electronics Inc will sell up to a 2 per cent stake in its Indian unit via the open market to comply with minimum public shareholding norms, LG Electronics India said on Wednesday.

• At the current market price, the stake will be valued at around 24.5 billion rupees ($264.88 million)

• After the sale, the South Korean parent's stake in LG Electronics India will be fall to 83 per cent from 85 per cent currently

• Indian market regulations require listed companies to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent

• LG Electronics India pared some gains after the announcement, but ended 2.3 per cent higher

($1 = 92.4950 Indian rupees)