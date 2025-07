SEOUL :South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) said on Wednesday it had signed a $4.3 billion contract to supply lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries over three years globally.

LGES did not name the counterpart in a regulatory filing, but said it will supply batteries to locations globally, without specifying.

The company, whose major customers include Tesla and General Motors, did not say whether the LFP batteries will be used in vehicles or energy storage systems.