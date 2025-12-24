LG Energy Solution unit to sell US factory assets to Honda

SEOUL, Dec ‌24 : South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) <373220.KS> said on Wednesday its unit is selling a factory building and assets valued at $2.86 billion located in the U.S. state of Ohio to Honda Development and Manufacturing of America.

The planned deal excludes land and equipment, and is meant to "improve joint venture operational ‌efficiency", LG Energy Solution said in a ‌regulatory filing.

In 2022, Honda Motor and LGES announced Ohio as the site of their planned $4.4 billion joint-venture battery plant.

The South Korean battery maker is not planning to dissolve the battery factory joint venture or reduce its stake, but plans to sell the assets ‍to better operate the factory, a person familiar with the matter said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The person added that production at the joint plant is expected to begin next year.

Honda did not immediately reply to a request for ​a comment.

The decision comes a ‌week after LGES said Ford Motor terminated an EV battery supply deal worth about 9.6 trillion won.

Last week, ​Ford said it would take a $19.5 billion writedown and scrap several electric-vehicle ⁠models, a dramatic example of ‌the auto industry's retreat from battery-powered models in response to ​the Trump administration's policies and weakening EV demand.

Amid slowing EV demand, battery maker SK On ended its joint venture ‍with Ford in the U.S. this month and other South Korean ⁠companies have repurposed production lines to produce batteries for energy storage systems ​for facilities such as ‌data centers.