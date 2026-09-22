Ligent Technologies jumps in Hong Kong debut, outpacing key indices

HONG KONG, Sept 22 : Shares of Chinese fibre-optic communications equipment maker Ligent Technologies jumped as much as 19.2 per cent to HK$39.3 a share in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, after the company raised HK$5.67 billion ($722.70 million) with its share sale.

The stock last traded at HK$36.20 a share, up 9.8 per cent from its HK$32.96 offer price, after opening at HK$36.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was recently up 0.1 per cent, while the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1 per cent.

Ligent sold 172.01 million shares in its base offering, giving it a market value of about HK$32.4 billion at the offer price, according to its listing prospectus.

Cornerstone investors include Primavera Investment Fund, GigaDevice, Amlogic Hong Kong, Mirae Asset Securities HK, PAG, ORIX-backed Turquoise Hime, Barings, GF Fund and E Fund, the prospectus showed.

The public offering was subscribed 35.16 times, while the international offering was subscribed 4.67 times, according to a filing on Monday.

($1 = 7.8456 Hong Kong dollars)