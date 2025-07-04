Louis Vuitton Korea says systems breach led to customer data leak

SEOUL :A systems breach at Louis Vuitton Korea in June led to the leak of some of customer data including contact information, but did not involve customers' financial information, the luxury brand's South Korea unit said on Friday.

"We regret to inform that an unauthorized third party temporarily accessed our system resulting in the leak of some customer information," the unit said in a statement.

The company became aware of the breach on Wednesday and had notified government authorities, the statement said.

Measures had been taken to contain the breach and to boost system security, it added.