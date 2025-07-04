Logo
Louis Vuitton Korea says systems breach led to customer data leak
FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/FIle Photo

04 Jul 2025 05:46PM (Updated: 04 Jul 2025 05:58PM)
SEOUL :A systems breach at Louis Vuitton Korea in June led to the leak of some of customer data including contact information, but did not involve customers' financial information, the luxury brand's South Korea unit said on Friday.

"We regret to inform that an unauthorized third party temporarily accessed our system resulting in the leak of some customer information," the unit said in a statement.

The company became aware of the breach on Wednesday and had notified government authorities, the statement said.

Measures had been taken to contain the breach and to boost system security, it added.

Source: Reuters
