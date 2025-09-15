LSEG rolls outs blockchain-based platform for private funds

The London Stock Exchange Group said on Monday that it has made its first transaction on a blockchain-based infrastructure platform it has launched for private funds as the data and analytics group expands its offerings.

The Digital Markets Infrastructure platform, developed in partnership with Microsoft , will help with end-to-end transactions - from issuance to post-trade asset settlement and servicing.

Private funds will be utilising the platform first, which will then be expanded to other assets, LSEG said.

