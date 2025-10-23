Logo
Logo

Business

Lumen and Palantir team up to accelerate enterprise AI adoption
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Lumen and Palantir team up to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Lumen and Palantir team up to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Palantir logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Oct 2025 08:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Telecommunications firm Lumen Technologies and data analytics firm Palantir Technologies announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday, aiming to help businesses deploy artificial intelligence more quickly and securely.

Lumen has agreed to spend more than $200 million on Palantir software over a period of several years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies did not share financial details of the deal and did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The partnership will integrate Palantir's foundry and Artificial Intelligence platform with Lumen's connectivity fabric, a digital networking solution, aiming to bridge the gap between advanced AI capabilities and high-performance network infrastructure required for enterprise AI transformation, they said. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement