Lumen and Palantir team up to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Telecommunications firm Lumen Technologies and data analytics firm Palantir Technologies announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday, aiming to help businesses deploy artificial intelligence more quickly and securely.

Lumen has agreed to spend more than $200 million on Palantir software over a period of several years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies did not share financial details of the deal and did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The partnership will integrate Palantir's foundry and Artificial Intelligence platform with Lumen's connectivity fabric, a digital networking solution, aiming to bridge the gap between advanced AI capabilities and high-performance network infrastructure required for enterprise AI transformation, they said.