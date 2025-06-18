Malaysia trade ministry probing reports of Chinese firm's use of Nvidia AI chips

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia's trade ministry is verifying media reports that a Chinese company in the country is using servers equipped with Nvidia and artificial intelligence chips for large language models training, it said on Wednesday.

The ministry "is still in the process of verifying the matter with relevant agencies if any domestic law or regulation has been breached," it said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Chinese engineers had flown into Malaysia in early March carrying suitcases filled with hard drives.

It said they sought to build AI models in Malaysian data centres containing servers using Nvidia chips.

The Biden administration had put in place curbs on the export of sophisticated AI chips. Malaysia was in a second tier of countries subject to restrictions, with caps on the number of chips that it could receive.

The Trump administration has since scrapped the curbs, but it has issued guidance that U.S. companies need to take steps to prevent the use of U.S. AI chips in Chinese AI model training.