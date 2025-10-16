Logo
Malaysian pension fund KWAP launches $475 million climate-focused investment fund
A worker walks out of a construction site, next to the Petronas Twin Towers, on the day Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Anwar Ibrahim tables the 2026 national budget in Parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 10, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

16 Oct 2025 12:45PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2025 05:48PM)
KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysian public sector pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) said on Thursday it had launched the country's first climate-focused investment fund, with a target deployment of 2 billion ringgit ($475 million).

It said the "Dana Iklim +" fund will seek climate-focused investments across infrastructure, private equity, real estate and nature-based solutions, and aims to support Malaysia's transition "to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy."Malaysia has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, and is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050.

($1 = 4.2250 ringgit)

Source: Reuters
