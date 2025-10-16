Malaysian pension fund KWAP launches $475 million climate-focused investment fund

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysian public sector pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) said on Thursday it had launched the country's first climate-focused investment fund, with a target deployment of 2 billion ringgit ($475 million).

It said the "Dana Iklim +" fund will seek climate-focused investments across infrastructure, private equity, real estate and nature-based solutions, and aims to support Malaysia's transition "to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy."Malaysia has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, and is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050.

($1 = 4.2250 ringgit)