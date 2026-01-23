Malaysia's AirAsia X says it continuously explores debt refinancing opportunities

Jan 23 : Malaysia's AirAsia X on Friday said that it "continuously explores" options to refinance about $600 million in debt, after a Reuters report said the budget carrier was preparing a restructuring.

Reuters reported earlier that AirAsia X was targeting a debt restructuring following its planned acquisition of the short-haul aviation business of Capital A, citing Deputy Group CEO Farouk Kamal.

The carrier said it will announce any developments related to these internal targets as needed.

AirAsia X said the revenue and EBITDA targets mentioned in the Reuters article were on a combined basis, covering its long-haul aviation business and AirAsia Aviation's short-haul aviation business.

Reuters reported that the budget airline was targeting near-term revenue approaching $6 billion and an EBITDA margin of 20 per cent.