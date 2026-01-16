Malaysia's economy grew 5.7% on year in Q4 2025, official advance estimate shows  

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 : Malaysia's economy grew 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on Friday, its fastest pace in more than a year.

Growth in the October-to-December period was faster than the 5.2 per cent expansion in the third quarter and the quickest since the second quarter of 2024, when the economy grew 5.9 per cent.

The rise was driven by key sectors including services, manufacturing and construction, the statistics department said in a statement.

"Economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was also supported by the continued strengthening of domestic demand," Chief Statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Malaysia's full-year economic growth is expected to come in at 4.9 per cent in 2025, the department said, exceeding the central bank's forecast range of between 4 per cent and 4.8 per cent but just below the 5.1 per cent expansion recorded in 2024.

Uncertainties around global trade and tariffs were expected to weigh on the economy with the government projecting growth of between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent this year.

The United States has imposed a 19 per cent tariff on most imports from Malaysia.

Final fourth-quarter and 2025 GDP figures are expected to be released on February 13.