Malaysia's exports impacted more by global economy than FX moves, minister says
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz speaks during an interview with Reuters at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 5, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

06 May 2025 11:53AM (Updated: 06 May 2025 12:11PM)
KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia's trade minister said on Tuesday that the country's exports will be impacted more by global economic growth and trade than by currency fluctuations.

Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said exports rose significantly in the first quarter of 2025 as companies were frontloading orders to get ahead of U.S. tariffs, which were announced by President Donald Trump in early April.

"What will support the exports more is actually the growth of the global economy and the growth of global trade... more so than the currency fluctuation," Tengku Zafrul said at a press conference.  

Malaysia's exports rose a better-than-expected 6.8 per cent in March from a year earlier, with shipments to the United States rising to a record high of 22.66 billion ringgit ($5.4 billion).

($1 = 4.2290 ringgit)

Source: Reuters
