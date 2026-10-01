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Malaysia's Petronas says Songkhla export pipeline temporarily shut after routine check
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Malaysia's Petronas says Songkhla export pipeline temporarily shut after routine check

Malaysia's Petronas says Songkhla export pipeline temporarily shut after routine check

The logo of Malaysian energy group PETRONAS is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

01 Oct 2026 09:16AM
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Oct 1 : Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said on Thursday that Trans Thai-Malaysia (Thailand), its joint venture with Thailand's PTT, had temporarily shut the Songkhla Export Pipeline after identifying an issue during a routine inspection.

The shutdown was a precautionary measure to protect the integrity of the pipeline and ensure safe operations, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, said in a statement.

The Songkhla Export Pipeline is part of the Trans Thailand-Malaysia gas system linking offshore gas production in the Gulf of Thailand with processing facilities and gas markets in Thailand and Malaysia.

The pipeline will resume operations only after it has been confirmed safe to do so, Petronas said.

Source: Reuters
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