Mazda forecasts nearly $1 billion profit hit from US tariffs

TOKYO :Mazda Motor said on Tuesday it expects a 145.2 billion yen ($987.02 million) hit to its operating profit this business year due to U.S. import tariffs, as the Japanese automaker rolled out measures to cushion the impact.

To soften the blow of the tariffs, the company said it is taking measures including changing shipping routes, increasing output at its plant in the U.S. state of Alabama and adjusting production volumes.

The impact of the higher U.S. duties on results this year remained "quite significant," assuming that exports from Japan would face a 15 per cent tariff and those from Mexico 25 per cent, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Guyton said.

Without its countermeasures, the company would be at risk of a 233.5-billion-yen operating profit hit for the year ending March 2026, Guyton told reporters during a briefing.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Mazda has been trying to boost sales of its CX-50 crossover sport utility vehicle. The company has a major plant in the Mexican state of Guanajuato from where it exports vehicles to the U.S.

It said last week it sold about 210,000 vehicles in the United States over the first half, up 4 per cent from a year earlier.

Mazda has forecast a full-year operating profit of ¥50 billion for the year ending March 2026, down sharply from the previous financial year.

It had previously withheld guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the U.S. tariffs.

($1 = 147.1100 yen)